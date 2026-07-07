Code for America’s Human-Centered Take on Technology Featured in AMERICA 250 Docuseries

‘America 250’ Celebrates 250th Anniversary of the United States, Highlights Nonprofit’s Work to Serve More Than 40 Million People

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Code for America , the leading civic tech nonprofit that’s making public services easier to navigate through technology, is featured in a new USA TODAY documentary series that tonight will make its premiere. The series, America 250, shines a light on organizations changing lives throughout the United States in commemoration of the country’s 250th anniversary.Featuring interviews with Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria and the organization’s partners in civic tech and public service delivery, an episode of America 250 highlighting Code for America will air tonight at TIME. The episode also will be available to stream at LINK.To date, Code for America has worked with more than 500 partners across government and community organizations in all 50 states across the country. The nonprofit’s efforts have helped more than 40 million eligible people access $41 billion in benefits.“Too many people can’t access government help—not because it doesn’t exist, but because the system is too complicated to navigate. Code for America fixes that. We build the tools that make it simple to sign up for food assistance, file for a tax refund, or find the services that can change your life,” says Amanda Renteria, CEO of Code for America. “When government works the way it should, people thrive.”Code for America streamlines government through work in several issue areas, including strengthening the social safety net, expanding access to free tax filing, and working to advance criminal record sealing. For federal assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid, the organization helps create more efficient digital enrollment experiences. Updating these systems allows for easier access and reduces states’ administrative inefficiencies; in one state, the reduction in caseworkers’ processing time translated to more than $4 million in annual savings. To ensure people receive the tax benefits they’re owed, Code for America created GetYourRefund—its free, virtual tax filing service—to help tax filers claim more than $612 million in tax refunds while saving nearly $39 million in filing fees. And Code for America’s multi-state effort to help seal people’s old criminal records using technology tools is opening doors to employment, education, and housing.As artificial intelligence offers new opportunities to make government more efficient, Code for America also is working to leverage the responsible use of AI to support states across the country in delivering government services.About Code for AmericaCode for America, the country’s leading civic tech nonprofit for over 15 years, believes that government can work for the people, and by the people, in the new digital age. We work with government at all levels across the country to make the delivery of public services better with technology. We partner with community organizations and governments to build digital tools and client-facing apps that help people navigate government, change policies, and improve programs. Our goal: a resilient government that works well for everyone. Learn more at codeforamerica.org.

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