Garland TX Plumbers: Extreme Temperatures Causing Slab Leaks

Extreme temperature shifts cause slab leaks under aging TX Garland foundations. Rerouting provides a new pipe pathway and avoids cutting into Garland foundations. Non-invasive acoustic leak detectors find slab leaks without digging.

Extreme heat and freezing events "tricky" for aging Garland homes, says Master Plumber

Some cities have one slab leak risk factor, like clay soil or cast iron pipes. But Garland’s got a couple issues at play depending where folks live.” — Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern Plumbing

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An unseasonably cold winter followed by brutal summer heat increases the likelihood of slab leaks under area homes, says a DFW plumbing company.Most of the Metroplex sits on the Houston black clay soil series, locally called “black gumbo”. This soil is more than 50% clay and responds violently to changes in moisture. After the intense freezes of last winter left the soil waterlogged, early spikes of 100°F summer temperatures turned that damp clay into cracked, dried-out earth.The result of this shrink-swell cycle is a drastic increase in the risk of leaks and broken pipes underneath the slab-on-grade foundations prevalent in DFW area homes.GARLAND'S DIVERSE HOMES AND GEOGRAPHY MAKE DIAGNOSIS TOUGHERMother Modern Plumbing’s team of local Master Plumbers indicates that DFW cities like Garland, which feature a unique blend of environmental and aging home plumbing concerns, are at greater risk.“Garland’s tricky,” explains Mother’s Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith. “Some cities have one slab leak risk factor, like clay soil or cast iron pipes. But Garland’s got a couple issues at play depending where folks live.”Mother’s research team reports that most local cities have one “hotspot” for slab leak issues, due to either aging infrastructure or environmental concerns. But there are citywide needs for slab leak detection and repair throughout Garland.In particular, Smith notes the drastic difference in slab leak concerns between homes in north, east and western portions of the city.“Up north, you’re dealing with big mature trees around SpringPark and Firewheel,” Smith explains. “When the ground goes from frozen to very hot in the same year, those roots go looking for nutrients. A lot of the slab leaks up there are actually sewer line breaks.”By contrast, groundwater from Lake Ray Hubbard is the primary cause of foundation leaks in East Garland. Smith states that home age and property value don’t make one community less vulnerable than others.“Lake water in clay soil is a nightmare for concrete slabs,” he says. “Saturated clay expands and pushes copper pipes right up against the slab until they snap.”Residents of West Garland’s “Bird Streets” live in 1970s and 1980s homes, many with original underground plumbing. As foundation settling occurs, the downward stress causes older copper and cast iron pipes to spring pinhole leaks.EARLY SLAB LEAK DETECTION MITIGATES WATER DAMAGE COSTSThe average cost of slab leak repair and water damage restoration in DFW often exceeds $12,000-$15,000.Mother Modern Plumbing reports that while local insurance carriers often cover access for slab leak repairs, they usually don’t cover the repairs themselves.“Insurance companies frequently view the actual pipe repair- the piece of PVC or PEX and the labor to install it- as a maintenance item,” a recent Mother article states.Smith says knowing the early warning signs of a leak underneath your foundation is essential to preventing catastrophic leak damage and remediation costs.“Inside the house, you’re going to notice damp spots on your floorboards,” he says. “Also, hot spots on your kitchen or bathroom tile definitely signal a slab leak.”Smith also advises local homeowners to be aware of mildew smells in the home. Outside the house, the primary warning sign is new cracks along your foundation.“If you see new cracks or they’re wider than last year, call your plumber,” Smith advises. “Especially if the doors above them in your house are starting to stick.”NO-DIG SLAB LEAK DETECTION BEST FOR GARLAND HOMESGarland homeowners who notice any of these symptoms should contact a licensed local plumber who offers emergency slab leak detection “We answer the phone 24/7 for slab leaks,” Smith says. “It’s important to get someone out to look at it the same day.”Residents should look for service providers who utilize advanced leak location technology that requires no digging, trenching or property damage to locate an underground slab leak. Acoustic leak locators and thermal imaging cameras are ideal options.“The soil’s volatile enough to cause a leak,” Smith explains. “You don’t want to cause any more disruptions.”

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