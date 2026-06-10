Mother Modern Plumbing Nominated for 6th Annual Best in DFW Awards

Mother Modern Plumbing is nominated for the 2026 Best in DFW awards.

Days after 2026 DFW Favorites recognition, DFW plumbers shortlisted for 2026 Best in DFW honors

Seeing how much people have responded to our service approach so quickly means everything.” — Dustin Marx, CEO, Mother Modern Plumbing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off their Bronze - Plumbing Services recognition by the 2026 DFW Favorites awards, Mother Modern Plumbing was one of four DFW plumbing services nominated for the 6th annual Best in DFW Awards.The 2026 Best in DFW People's Choice Awards are run by the Dallas Morning News. Voting opened June 1st with the announcement of all nominees across 129 categories. Mother Modern Plumbing's nomination is in the Plumber category within the Home & Garden section.The nomination is the latest in a rapid string of honors for Mother. June 2026 marks just 18 months since the company's official rebrand, making this its first year of eligibility for Dallas-Fort Worth plumbing awards. Mother earned Bronze in 2026 DFW Favorites voting out of 60+ eligible companies. With over 600 registered plumbing companies in Dallas alone, being one of 4 DFW Favorites nominations is humbling for its management.Mother is the only new DFW plumbing company nominated for this year's awards."Humbled," reacted Mother CEO Dustin Marx upon the nomination announcement. "Seeing how much people have responded to our service approach so quickly means everything."Since January 2025, Mother has grown from a single Fort Worth office location on Muirwood Trail to seven offices throughout the DFW Metroplex. Over 20 service vans and 30 licensed plumbers operate in Dallas, Preston Hollow, Plano, Southlake, the Park Cities and North Dallas neighborhoods daily. The staff is led by Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith alongside designated Master Plumbers who oversee each office location.The company's unique business model encourages elite customer service from its technicians by offering a 50% company profit-share with its tradesmen. This attracted top licensed plumbers from throughout the Metroplex and allowed Mother to garner a 5-star rating across 1100+ Google reviews, as well as listing on the independently vetted Good Contractors List.Mother's status as a modern, customer-centered service brand is bolstered by its commitment to state-of-the-art technology and customer care. The company's advanced equipment is designed to minimize property disruption, from no-dig trenchless sewer repair to leak detection tools that require no digging or home damage. Each of Mother's offices has a 24/7 phone concierge available to schedule same-day service throughout the Metroplex.To Dustin Marx, Mother's DFW Favorites award and 2026 Best in DFW nomination are more than recognition- they are a reflection of growing customer expectations."The work to bring a modern approach to plumbing is just getting started," Dustin remarked. "This is proof we are on the right track, marrying the latest technology with Master Plumbers you can actually trust."Voting continues through June 30, 2026, and features over 30,000 nominated businesses, service providers and brands in 129 categories ranging from Education to Home & Garden to Shopping. The winners of the 6th annual Best in DFW Awards will be announced September 27, 2026.

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