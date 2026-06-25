Plano Plumbers Introduce Flat Rate Pricing for Drain Cleaning

Mother Modern Plumbing offers $299 flat rate drain cleaning in Plano, TX.

Fixed quote pricing eliminates hidden fees and labor churning, Mother says

It just felt like someone needed to lead by example on what a transparent plumbing company looked like.” — Dustin Marx, CEO, Mother Modern Plumbing

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A transparent flat rate pricing standard from a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth plumbing service is gaining traction among homeowners in Plano, TX.Mother Modern Plumbing announced fixed quote pricing on all residential drain cleaning services throughout the DFW Metroplex. The company's decision is rooted in a rise in "zip code premiums", a practice where contractors price the same service differently based on the household income in particular cities."We hear a lot of dissatisfaction with contractor pricing from customers," explains Dustin Marx, Mother's CEO. “It just felt like someone needed to lead by example on what a transparent plumbing company looked like.”For Plano residents, frustration with inconsistent plumbing quotes is nothing new. In 2025, the cost of drain cleaning in Plano covered a $400+ price range. Low end quotes served as "lead magnets" that excluded core services offerings. Customers betting on a bargain were met with cut-rate service and an inflated "second bid" for the services that were actually needed.Meanwhile, higher bids took advantage of increasing household incomes in the city.To Marx, the solution was simple. Establish flat rate pricing on all core services and eliminate confusion and any worries about "hidden fees".“When you get the price before we touch anything, you know exactly what's included and you get to decide if it fits your budget before any work starts,” he states.In an effort to establish flat rate pricing throughout the Metroplex, Mother expanded to 7 office locations around the city. Mother's Plano office on Teakwood Lane allows its local technicians to provide same day drain cleaning appointments without emergency fees or markups.The all-in service package includes a drain camera inspection and video footage review, professional drain clearing using organic drain cleaning products, and a complimentary bottle of enzyme drain cleaner for ongoing home maintenance.A secondary benefit of multiple office locations: Mother places licensed plumbers in each city office based on local experience and specialized service needs. The technicians in Mother's Plano office understand that older, corroded cast iron drain pipes in East Plano present distinct drainage challenges from the complex plumbing layouts in Stone Lake Estates."Having a Plano office means we staff it with plumbers who understand Plano," Dustin continues. "And keeping them local to the homeowner who need them helps us keep flat rate pricing in play."Since the inception of flat rate pricing, Mother reports drain cleaning has become its most requested Plano service offering. Dustin attributes its popularity to the forward-thinking nature of busy local homeowners."You have extremely smart people in Plano. Meticulous planners, tech executives," he explains. "That means long work weeks, business trips. When they get home, they just want their house to work. Clearing your drains once a year makes that happen."Beyond ethics and transparency, flat rate pricing allows plumbing companies the ability to keep service honest. Technicians aren't rushed to complete a cut-rate job before it's truly done. They also aren't prompted to drag projects on to bill out added labor hours. In a city driven by innovation like Plano, these decisions align with the values of the homeowners who live there.“Offering flat rates lets us put really skilled people on the job, give them the time to do it right, and still have the price feel fair to you,” Dustin concludes. “No matter where you live.”

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