Hypertherm Associates Introduces Quote Manager for ProNest Nesting Software

Quote Manager for ProNest Nesting Software

Web-based module streamlines quoting, improves costing accuracy, and connects sales to production

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates , a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, launched Quote Manager, a new optional module for its ProNest nesting software . This web-based application extends precision quoting capabilities across the organization, enabling faster, more confident pricing decisions grounded in real production data.By using real-time nesting data and machine parameters from ProNest, the Quote Manager app ensures quotes reflect actual production conditions, including material utilization, machine time, and other factors that influence margin.“Accurate, timely quoting is essential to maintaining a competitive edge and protecting profitability,” said Tom Stillwell, Software Product Manager. “As material costs, labor rates, and production requirements continue to fluctuate, fabricators need a more dependable process to evaluate each opportunity and price jobs with confidence. Quote Manager helps sales teams respond faster, improve quote accuracy, and prioritize work that supports long-term growth.”Connecting sales estimates to production realityFor many fabricators, quoting remains disconnected from the production data used to complete jobs. When estimates rely on assumptions rather than actual machine time, nesting results, and material utilization, fabricators can be exposed to inconsistent pricing and unnecessary rework.Quote Manager bridges the gap by supporting a quote-to-cut workflow that connects sales decisions with shop-floor requirements. By replacing manual tools such as spreadsheets with a centralized quoting system, organizations can improve consistency, reduce duplicate effort, and create a more seamless handoff from quote creation to nesting and production.Modernizing workflows for digital manufacturingQuote Manager is compatible with any web browser on a company’s network and can be accessed via desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. This flexibility allows shops to review quotes from virtually anywhere, including job sites and business meetings. Sales teams can quickly create or modify quotes and share with customers instantly. Quote Manager also integrates with the ProNest Production Manager enterprise tool, providing users with detailed information for lead times and job status.Improving consistency and business visibilityWith a repeatable, data-driven process, Quote Manager helps teams evaluate opportunities using consistent inputs and better visibility into quoting activity. The application supports faster customer response while helping fabricators understand sales performance, win/loss trends, and pricing decisions that affect profitability.Quote Manager is now available as an optional module for ProNest nesting software customers. For more information, visit the Hypertherm website or contact Hypertherm Associates.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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