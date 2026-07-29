Hypertherm Launches Hyamp™ Cartridge, Adapter and Torch Option for Powermax125®

New technology brings simplicity and enhanced ergonomics to operators Hyamp Cartridge, Adapter and Torch Option

New technology brings simplicity and enhanced ergonomics to operators

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates , a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, has announced the launch of its new Hyamp™ cartridge, adapter and cartridge retrofit torch for Powermax125 users.The new Hyamp cartridge brings the proven benefits of Hypertherm cartridge technology, with easier consumable identification, faster installation, and broader application versatility to the Powermax125 plasma cutting system. Its single-piece design, color-coding, and clear markings reduce training time and help operators switch between cutting, gouging, and FlushCut™ with confidence.Designed for heavy-use cutting applications and thick metal fabrication, the new Hyamp cartridge is a single-piece consumable that enhances the simplicity and performance of the Powermax plasma cutting system. The launch includes both cartridge-compatible retrofit torches and adapter options, providing multiple pathways for existing customers to adopt the latest cartridge technology without replacing their current plasma systems. In addition, plasma cutting is simplified to reduce setup errors and streamline operator training.Unlike traditional five-piece consumable stack-ups that require a specific order arrangement, the Hyamp cartridge integrates all consumable elements into a pre-assembled, single-piece design. The patented approach eliminates the complexity and guesswork associated with consumable changes and reduces the risk of incorrect assembly that can negatively impact overall system performance. For operators, this design means faster changeouts, less downtime, and more consistent results. It also streamlines training for new employees, helping shops maintain productivity even as experienced operators retire and the skilled labor shortage continues.Furthermore, the new cartridge retrofit torch enhances usability by providing a smaller, lighter design for Powermax125 customers. For manual cutting applications, the improved ergonomics help reduce operator fatigue and enhance comfort during extended use, while in mechanized cutting processes, the slimmer torch profile simplifies integration and, in many cases, eliminates the need for expensive mounting brackets.The launch underscores Hypertherm’s commitment to its customers by extending the value of their existing equipment. By bringing a single-piece cartridge design to more plasma users, the company makes the latest advancements in plasma technology available to customers without making a large capital investment.“Powermax125 remains the most capable air plasma system in its class,” said Ed Johnson, Product Manager at Hypertherm. “With the new Hyamp cartridge, customers can take advantage of our single-piece design while continuing to rely on the performance and durability that have made the system a trusted industry standard.”About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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