St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash Update
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26A4007069
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/02/2026 @ 2242 hours
STREET: US RT 5
TOWN: Fairlee
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mountain Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Glen Watkins
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: FATAL
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from
the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on US RT 5
in Fairlee. Upon arrival Bradford FD, Fairlee FD, and Upper Valley Rescue were
providing medical care. Operator #1 suffered fatal injuries and declared
deceased on scene despite efforts from medical personnel.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Operator #1 was
driving north on US RT 5, failed to negotiate a curve in the road before
leaving the roadway and striking a telephone pole. Alcohol
and speed are considered to be contributing factors in the crash.
The crash is actively being investigated. Anyone who
witnessed the crash or has information to provide is asked to call the Vermont
State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury At 802-748-3111.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
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