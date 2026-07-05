St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash Update

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A4007069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/02/2026 @ 2242 hours

STREET: US RT 5

TOWN: Fairlee

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mountain Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Glen Watkins

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: FATAL

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on US RT 5 in Fairlee. Upon arrival Bradford FD, Fairlee FD, and Upper Valley Rescue were providing medical care. Operator #1 suffered fatal injuries and declared deceased on scene despite efforts from medical personnel.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Operator #1 was driving north on US RT 5, failed to negotiate a curve in the road before leaving the roadway and striking a telephone pole. Alcohol and speed are considered to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is actively being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to provide is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury At 802-748-3111.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111