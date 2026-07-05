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RE: correction Wallace Hill and Chapel St

 

Roadway is now open

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

From: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 3, 2026 10:55 AM
To: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: correction Wallace Hill and Chapel St

 

Correction it is Wallace Hill and Chapel St Newbury

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 3, 2026 10:51 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure on Scotch Hollow Rd from Wallace St to Chapel Hill Newbury

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

 

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury

 

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Scotch Hollow Rd in Newbury from Wallace St to Chapel Hill will be closed due to a tree blocking the roadway and on the power lines. The road will be closed until the tree can be safely cleared.

There is no current estimate on how long the road will be closed but updates will be provided accordingly.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

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RE: correction Wallace Hill and Chapel St

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