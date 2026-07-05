RE: correction Wallace Hill and Chapel St
Roadway is now open
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From:
Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 3, 2026 10:55 AM
To: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: correction Wallace Hill and Chapel St
Correction it is Wallace Hill and Chapel St Newbury
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From:
Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 3, 2026 10:51 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure on Scotch Hollow Rd from Wallace St to Chapel Hill Newbury
EXTERNAL
SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and
trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury
News Release Highway / Traffic Notification
Scotch Hollow Rd in Newbury from Wallace St to Chapel Hill
will be closed due to a tree blocking the roadway and on the power lines. The
road will be closed until the tree can be safely cleared.
There is no current estimate on how long the road will be
closed but updates will be provided accordingly.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek
alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor,
CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111
/ PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
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