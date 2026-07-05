RE: Traffic Alert - W Main St, Vergennes - one lane is now open
One lane of this closure has been reopened at this time.
From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, July 5, 2026 9:21 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - W Main St, Vergennes
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
W Main St, Vergennes has both lanes obstructed in the area of Country Commons due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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