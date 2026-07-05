JOIN US: BRONX WEEK 2026

Dear Neighbor,

We are a few days away from the official start of Bronx Week 2026! I am proud to announce the return of this annual tradition, which runs from May 1 to May 17, celebrating everything that makes our borough strong, vibrant, and full of passion, promise, and purpose. This year, under the theme "The Bronx Leads," we will honor the people, institutions, and communities that continue to lead the way and shape the future of our borough.

Bronx Week celebrates the very best of our borough, from our veterans, seniors, and educators to our youth, small business owners, healthcare professionals, artists, and community organizations. It is a reflection of the people who make the Bronx a great place to live, work, and visit, and reminds us of the strength and spirit that define us.

I hope you will explore all that Bronx Week has to offer and participate in the many events and activities planned throughout the celebration. From the Bronx Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony, including this year's People's Choice Award honoring an outstanding leader in the Culinary Arts, to the Bronx Week Parade and Food and Arts Festival, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

So let's go out there and continue to show the rest of the city why our borough is a leader in innovation, ingenuity, and Bronx Pride!

﻿For more information about upcoming events, please visit ilovethebronx.com.

Warm Regards, Vanessa L. Gibson Bronx Borough President

For real-time updates and event highlights, remember to follow us on Social Media:

FACEBOOK: @BronxBp

INSTAGRAM: @Bronxbpgibson

TWITTER: @BronxBp

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