BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON AND VETERANS ADVISORY COUNCIL HOSTED A VETERANS APPRECIATION MONTH KICK-OFF CEREMONY TO HONOR BRONX VETERANS

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Bronx, NY—On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the Bronx Borough President's Veterans Advisory Council, NYC Department of Veterans' Services, Worldwide Veterans and Family Services, and the Sam Young American Legion Post 620, hosted a Veterans Appreciation Month Kickoff to honor and celebrate Bronx veterans from all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The event marked the official start of a month-long series of programs celebrating Veterans Appreciation Month and honoring the courage, service, and sacrifice of those who have defended our nation. The ceremony featured a full program of acknowledgments and remarks from veteran community leaders and public officials. Commander Bobby Oviedo served as the program's emcee, opening with the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of the National Anthem by Belinda Barnes. Speakers included James Hendon, Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, who highlighted city initiatives supporting veterans and their families, and Juan Ernest Parra, Chair of the Veterans Committee for Bronx Community Board 5, who delivered the keynote address emphasizing leadership, resilience, and community impact. Borough President Gibson also addressed the ceremony`s attendees, highlighting the importance of advocacy, resources, and partnership efforts in supporting veterans and their families. During the event, seven honorees were recognized that included: Ms. Donee' Smalls of the US Army; Raoul Anthony Laboy of the US Air Force; Daniel Guzman of the US Marine Corps; Tony Salimbene of the US Coast Guard; Gene Anthony Edward of the US Navy, Robert J. Treacy of the US Navy and Juan Ernest Parra, Chair of the Veterans Committee for Bronx Community Board 5. "The Bronx is home to many heroes who have proudly served our nation, and it is our duty to honor them and make sure their contributions are never forgotten," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "This month and every month, we recognize the courage, dedication, and leadership of our veterans and will continue to provide them with the support and resources they deserve." “We are proud to stand with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson at Sam H. Young American Legion Post 620 to honor a tradition of service that runs through every block of the Bronx,” said New York City Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner James Hendon. “As we mark Veterans and Military Families Month, we recommit to practical, life-improving work — one claim, one home, one career at a time.”

“Veterans Appreciation Month is a way for us as a community to honor the men and women who served and are still serving our country," said Commander Bobby Oviedo of the Sam H. Young American Legion Post 620. "We will never forget the sacrifices they and their families make to keep us all safe. For God and Country."

The Bronx Borough President's Office will continue to connect veterans and their families to resources and opportunities throughout the borough. The Bronx Veterans Resource Center at Bronx Borough Hall is open every Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, providing veterans and their families with access to a wide range of services. For more information about the Veterans Resource Center, veterans are encouraged to contact the NYC Department of Veterans' Services at 212-416-5250, email them at connect@veterans.nyc.gov or make an appointment at nyc.gov/vetconnect.

Veterans Appreciation Month in New York City officially starts on Saturday, November 1st.



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