BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON HOSTS 24th ANNUAL DiVA SPA IN RECOGNITION OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH For photos, click here For B-roll and videos, click here Bronx, NY – On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with Montefiore Einstein, Bronx Care Health Systems, NYC Health+ Hospitals/Jacobi, and the New York Hispanic Cosmetology and Beauty Chamber of Commerce, hosted the 24th annual DiVA Spa event in the Rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall. The event was held from 11 am to 3 pm, and offered a day of relaxation, rejuvenation, and healing for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Bronx residents received free facials, manicures, haircuts, and makeovers, as well as the opportunity to connect with vital services including counseling, legal aid, and long-term planning resources, all provided in a safe, welcoming, and affirming space. This year's DiVA Spa brought together a robust network of city agencies, local organizations, and licensed beauty professionals to offer self-care services and access to critical resources. Participants engaged with providers such as Safe Horizon, Violence Intervention Program, Inc., and others who offered on-site support and information. ﻿ "For 24 years, DiVA Spa has given survivors a space to feel seen and celebrated, while also receiving the tools, healing, and resources they need to move forward and thrive," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Thank you to District Attorney Darcel Clark, and to our partners at Montefiore Einstein, Bronx Care Health Systems, NYC Health+ Hospitals/Jacobi, and the New York Hispanic Cosmetology and Beauty Chamber of Commerce, for their partnership in ensuring our survivors receive the holistic support that they need to continue to be victors and not victims of their circumstances." For more information on services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, you can call the Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence's 24-hour hotline number at 1-800-621-HOPE.

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