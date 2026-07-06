BOROUGH PRESIDENT GIBSON'S STATEMENT ON THE RESULTS OF THE 2025 NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL RACE



"Our borough congratulates Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on his historic victory in the 2025 New York City Mayoral Race. At a time when our city is battling multiple crises, we look forward to working with Zohran Mamdani and his administration to ensure the needs of New Yorkers across all five boroughs are prioritized and remain at the forefront of his agenda. Many of our residents are experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, cuts to social safety net programs, the rising cost of food, and a myriad of other issues that are making it harder for families to provide for themselves.

The Bronx has historically felt the brunt of issues affecting the city, and it’s essential that the new administration builds on the progress established by previous mayors to ensure the Bronx receives its fair share. We are shaping the next chapter for our borough, and we need a mayor who shares our vision for a Bronx that includes: the reimagining of the Kingsbridge Armory, advancements in education and technology for our scholars, pathways to homeownership and the middle class, investments in public safety initiatives, expansion of our parks and green spaces, economic development, support for our small businesses, and the creation of housing that is truly affordable.

In the weeks ahead, we look forward to working with Mayor-elect Mamdani to address these priorities and to continue our efforts to support our diverse communities. Even as there have been multiple efforts from the federal government to divide us, we are more committed than ever to collaboration and partnering with our colleagues in local government and community organizations to ensure that our residents and families have access to the resources they need and deserve.

We also extend our congratulations to Public Advocate-elect Jumaane Williams, Comptroller-elect Mark Levine, and all newly elected and re-elected members of the New York City Council. Their leadership will be critical in helping shape a city that is safer for all New Yorkers."

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