MPD Investigating Irving Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.



On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 5:54 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1800 block of Irving Street, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life and pronounced the victim dead. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Adeyinka Aderemi, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26092379



