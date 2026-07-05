MaineDOT to Work on Pondicherry Bridge in Bridgton

Drivers should plan for delays.

BRIDGTON – June 29, 2026 — Starting July 13, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin work on Pondicherry Bridge located on Portland Road near the intersection of Main Street and Harrison Road in Bridgton for a bridge wearing surface replacement project. Work on this project will include the removal and replacement of the concrete wearing surface.

During the project, construction will occur in three continuous phases, two-way traffic will be maintained, and traffic lanes across the bridge will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes. One of the two sidewalks across the bridge will be closed at times during construction. Temporary construction signs will detour and direct pedestrians to the open and available sidewalk.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Wyman & Simpson, Inc. of Richmond, Maine.

The contract amount is $444,444.