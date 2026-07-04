Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 07.02.2026 A Soldier with the Florida Army National Guard casts the unit colors following a ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, FL, July 2, 2026. Florida Army and Air National Guard members were joined by historical reenactors during the event which featured a flag ceremony and an aircraft fly-over. The ceremony celebrated the United States of America’s 250th Birthday.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 07.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 10:30 Photo ID: 9792211 VIRIN: 260702-Z-RH401-1044 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 8.22 MB Location: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLNG celebrates America 250th [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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