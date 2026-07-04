FLNG celebrates America 250th
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SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES
07.02.2026
A Soldier with the Florida Army National Guard casts the unit colors following a ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, FL, July 2, 2026. Florida Army and Air National Guard members were joined by historical reenactors during the event which featured a flag ceremony and an aircraft fly-over. The ceremony celebrated the United States of America’s 250th Birthday.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9792211
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-RH401-1044
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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This work, FLNG celebrates America 250th [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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