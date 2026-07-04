Single Vehicle Fatal Crash in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred Friday, July 3rd, at 10:19 p.m., at the intersection of Lester Creek Rd and Bombs Away Lane near Pine, Idaho.

A 2026 Kawasaki ATV/UTV, driven by a 47-year-old male from Gooding, Idaho, was traveling northbound on Lester Creek Rd, with two other occupants, a 33- year-old male and a 48-year-old male, both from Gooding, Idaho. As the Kawasaki was navigating the curve, it went off the right shoulder where it struck a tree. The Kawasaki came to a stop at the middle of the road, where it blocked the entire intersection of Lester Creek Rd and Bombs Away Ln.

The driver of the Kawaski succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The two passengers were both transported by air ambulance to the local hospital.

The driver and two passengers were all wearing the safety harnesses provided.

The intersection of Lester Creek Rd and Bombs Away ln was blocked for approximately 4 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Elmore County Deputies, Mountain Home EMS, Mountain Home Rescue, Pine EMS and Pine Rescue.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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4508/4512

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho