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Figapalooza | Free Event

Celebrate figs, gardening, local agriculture, and community at Figapalooza 2026, a free, family-friendly festival on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum in Greenville. Whether you're a gardener, food enthusiast, plant collector, or simply looking for a unique family outing, there's something for everyone

Enjoy a day filled with:

  • Fresh figs, fig plants, jams, jellies, baked goods, and fig-themed products
  • Local vendors and artisans
  • Educational talks and fig-growing information
  • Kids activities and raffle prizes

Event Details
September 19, 2026 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum
4570 County Home Road, Greenville, NC

Admission is free

Presented by FigBrew and hosted by Forest of Eden Farm & Nursery.

Follow Forest of Eden Farm & Nursery on Facebook for Updates 

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Figapalooza | Free Event

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