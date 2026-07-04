Figapalooza | Free Event
Celebrate figs, gardening, local agriculture, and community at Figapalooza 2026, a free, family-friendly festival on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum in Greenville. Whether you're a gardener, food enthusiast, plant collector, or simply looking for a unique family outing, there's something for everyone
Enjoy a day filled with:
- Fresh figs, fig plants, jams, jellies, baked goods, and fig-themed products
- Local vendors and artisans
- Educational talks and fig-growing information
- Kids activities and raffle prizes
Event Details
September 19, 2026 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum
4570 County Home Road, Greenville, NC
Admission is free.
Presented by FigBrew and hosted by Forest of Eden Farm & Nursery.
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