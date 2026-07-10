Public Meeting Notice | Joint Social Services/Public Health Board Meeting

The Pitt County Board of Health and Social Services Board will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. in the Longleaf Pine/River Birch Room of the Pitt County Office Park Community Center located at 415 Government Circle, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to review and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on applications received for membership on the Consolidated Human Services Board that is to be established on October 1, 2026. For additional information, please contact the Pitt County Manager’s Office at 252-902-2950.

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