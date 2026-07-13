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Senior Programs | Active Play

Whether you're looking for friendly competition or a fun way to stay active, Senior Active Play offers pickleball, cornhole, basketball, and more through December 8. Join us for a season of recreation and connection.

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Senior Programs | Active Play

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