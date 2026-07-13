Fall Youth Sports | Registration

Registration is now open for Fall Soccer, Fall Pitt County Volleyball Club, and Fall Flag Football.

Plus, Fall Junior Basketball registration opens August 1. Spots fill quickly, so register early and get ready for a season of fun, teamwork, and skill-building. Learn More about Youth Programs & Register Today

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