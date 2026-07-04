Log Road Fire 68% Contained; Crews Continue Operations

RELEASE DATE: Jul 03, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 3, 2026





CRAWFORD, Neb. — Firefighters continue to strengthen containment on the Log Road Fire near Harrison, which is now 68% contained and remains estimated at approximately 1,526 acres.

Crews are conducting ongoing mop-up operations, reinforcing containment lines, and patrolling the fire perimeter to locate and extinguish remaining hotspots. Response efforts remain active as firefighters work to fully secure the incident and monitor changing conditions. The public is urged to avoid the fire area.

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone supporting the response to the Log Road Fire. From our volunteer fire departments and first responders on the front lines to the agencies, organizations, and community members providing donations and other assistance, your continued support is greatly appreciated as response efforts remain underway.

Weather Forecast: Tonight, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., followed by mostly clear skies with a low around 59 degrees. On Independence Day, mostly sunny skies are expected with a high near 87 degrees. A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms is possible after 2 p.m. Fire managers will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the holiday.

Photos and b-roll of the fire are available for media use at: https://go.unl.edu/logroadfire. Please credit the photos as indicated.

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 3, 2026