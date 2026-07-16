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Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska

RELEASE DATE: Jul 16, 2026


CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495


LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has reissued an executive order allowing for the continued delivery of hay and other supplies to areas of the state ravaged by wildfires. Those fires, and continued drought, have severely impacted the availability of livestock feed.

The order allows for the relaxation of service hours and over-dimension and weight restrictions for commercial motor carriers which assist in the transport of those items.

The order will be in effect through Aug. 12.

The executive order is included below. 

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Commercial Motor Carrier EO.png

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Gov. Pillen Issues Order to Allow for Continued Delivery Of Hay and Supplies to Nebraska

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