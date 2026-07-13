SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Nebraska Businesses and Private Nonprofits

RELEASE DATE: Jul 13, 2026

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the drought occurring May 12 and continuing.

Eligible Counties

Nebraska: Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Harlan, Jefferson, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, Saline, Seward, Thayer, Webster, and York

Kansas: Phillips and Smith

Who Can Apply

• Small businesses

• Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations

• Small agricultural cooperatives & nurseries

• Small aquaculture enterprises

Loan Assistance Available

• Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster.

Key Loan Details

• Up to $2 million in loan funding

• Interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations

• Loan terms of up to 30 years

• No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement

Apply online: sba.gov/disaster

Application Deadline: Economic Injury Disaster Loans: March 1, 2027

Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

SBA Fact Sheet