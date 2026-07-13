SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Nebraska Businesses and Private Nonprofits
RELEASE DATE: Jul 13, 2026
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the drought occurring May 12 and continuing.
Eligible Counties
Nebraska: Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Harlan, Jefferson, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, Saline, Seward, Thayer, Webster, and York
Kansas: Phillips and Smith
Who Can Apply
• Small businesses
• Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations
• Small agricultural cooperatives & nurseries
• Small aquaculture enterprises
Loan Assistance Available
• Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster.
Key Loan Details
• Up to $2 million in loan funding
• Interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations
• Loan terms of up to 30 years
• No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement
Apply online: sba.gov/disaster
Application Deadline: Economic Injury Disaster Loans: March 1, 2027
Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
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