Samuel Aquino, retired registered nurse

Samuel Aquino, a retired registered nurse from California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino, passed away June 9, 2026.

Aquino started his career with the department as a registered nurse at CIM in January 2006. He remained at the institution until he retired in November 2020.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones,” CIM reported.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m., July 8-9, at Forest Lawn – Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verder Drive, Covina.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 10 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills. Burial immediately follows Mass.

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