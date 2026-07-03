Rolling toward the future: CMF, RCS join forces at X Games

The CDCR Recruitment and Career Services (RCS) Unit brought community engagement to new heights at the X Games Sacramento, transforming the Cal Expo grounds into a hub of action, service and opportunity.

Collaborating with California Medical Facility (CMF), the RCS team and CMF’s Virgil Alvis hosted an interactive booth featuring the renowned CMF Bike Project. Through a drawing, they gave away 12 expertly refurbished bicycles to lucky attendees throughout the event.

With professional BMX riders showcasing elite bike handling just yards away, the partnership provided a perfect demographic match. By placing restored bikes directly into the hands of fans at the world’s premier action sports event, the team highlighted the intersection of technical skill and community service.

While the bikes drew the crowd, the primary mission for recruiters Peg Ortiz, David Tonel, Danny Royster, in addition to Alvis, was to dispel a common misconception: the department only hires custody staff.

Many attendees were surprised to learn that CDCR is a multi-faceted organization requiring a vast array of specialized professionals. The booth served as a gateway for the public to discover the diverse world of non-custody careers available inside the walls.

“A lot of people walk up to our booth thinking we only hire correctional officers,” said Royster. “It’s eye-opening for them to realize we have a massive need for skilled workers in Plant Operations, Food Services, Administrative Services, Education Services and Religious Services. These roles are critical to the day-to-day operations of our facilities. The jobs provide stable, rewarding career paths for people who might never have considered working for the state.”

Learn more about job openings on the CDCR website.

Synergy at the X Games

The high-energy environment of the X Games—the inaugural stop of the new MoonPay X Games League—proved to be the perfect stage to reach a broad audience.

“The energy at the booth was absolutely electric,” said Royster. “Watching the kids light up when they realized they’d won a bike was incredible. It also gave us a natural opening to connect with their parents to discuss the many different career paths we have to offer.”

Brittney Cardone, X Games Vendor Coordinator, noted the partnership was a highlight of the event’s festival atmosphere. “The CMF Bike Project was the perfect fit for the X Games,” Cardone said. “Seeing CDCR here, engaging the community through such a positive, impactful initiative, really resonated with our fans. It’s exactly the kind of meaningful connection we love to see at this event.”

Building skills, changing lives

Alvis is a retired contractor who has served with CDCR for over 11 years. He highlighted how the project bridges the gap between vocational training and community service.

“I have been running the bike program for four-plus years as a supervisor of building trades,” Alvis said. “The bike program was established in 1985. We have refurbished and donated hundreds of bikes to disadvantaged kids and adults in our community each year. The X Games and the bike program are a natural fit; it gave CDCR an opportunity to showcase our community involvement and rehabilitative efforts.”

Impact in action

“It’s honestly so cool to see the prison system doing something this helpful,” said one of the event attendees. “I had no idea you needed people to run facilities, manage food services, or provide religious support. It changes your whole perspective on what it means to work for the state.”

For the kids receiving bikes, the impact was immediate. One young winner, clutching the handlebars of his new bike, beamed, “I never win anything. This is the coolest thing that’s happened all summer.”

Through the dedication of staff like Alvis and the work of the RCS recruitment team, the department continues to bridge the gap between public perception and the reality of the vital, diverse careers available within CDCR—one pedal at a time.

Story by Danny Royster, Analyst II

Event Coordinator Recruitment and Career Services (RCS)

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