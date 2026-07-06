Applications Open: Career Opportunity for Young Artists

Executive Director, Coconut Grove Arts Festival (Miami FL) Art Worth Festival at Clearfork A Celebration of the Visual Arts & Classical Music

ArtWorks Foundation’s Festival Artist Incubator Initiative is now accepting applications for its 2026 Class.

If we want art festivals to continue growing, we absolutely must join hands to encourage a young group of artists.” — Camille Marchese, Executive Director Coconut Grove Arts Festival

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtWorks Foundation’s Festival Artist Incubator Initiative is now accepting applications for its 2026 Class. The Festival Artist Incubator Initiative is an internship providing opportunities for young artists to up their game and embark upon a rewarding career by learning about the options presented to market and sell their work at U.S. Art Festivals.The internship’s first phase will be carried out during Fort Worth’s Art Worth Festival , over the period October 22 to 25, 2026. The interns accepted will be under the tutelage of Camille Marchese, Executive Director of The Coconut Grove Arts Festival (Miami FL). Camille also serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Independent Artists (NAIA), an artist-led nonprofit organization founded in 1996 to advocate for working artists who exhibit at art fairs across the United States; she also serves on the board of directors of the Greater Miami Festival and Event Association. Prior to managing the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Camille chaired Winter Park, another renowned art festival in Florida.The Festival Artist Incubator Initiative is open to artists who have never participated as an exhibiting artist in what we consider to be a major, juried festival.The Festival Artist Incubator Initiative program is intended to illustrate the career opportunities that art festivals hold for students in university art programs, or beginning artists – nascent to highly accomplished – who want to learn more about the professional standards of the Art Festival world. Talent is the primary criteria for acceptance, but some preference is given to Texas artists, followed by those from bordering states. Anyone may apply (there is no application fee).This one-year internship is designed to help young artists learn more about gaining access to the Art Fair Industry, as well as, pricing & displaying work, copyright laws, and selling work through this potentially lucrative channel.The Deadline to apply is August 31, 2026This is a year-long program encompassing two of the Art Worth Festival’s annual presentations in Fort Worth, Texas. The Festival Artist Incubator Initiative is designed to train artists in how to gain entry to, and sell their work at, the top art fairs in the nation.The first year is focused upon Education and Internship. Participants will receive the chance to display and sell their work at the following year’s Art Worth Festival.Overview - Festival Artist Incubator Initiative:First Year: Volunteer & LearnSuccessful candidates will apprentice with Professional Artists: participants will intern during the festival, spending time with professional mentors to learn the business firsthand; this internship will provide insights to all aspects of the festival business model.Incubator interns will also meet Art Festival Professionals, including Staff and Jurors, as well as top Show artists; plus, participate in free follow up workshops including financial planning, portfolio reviews, art show booth displays, and pricing work.Second Year: Show & Sell!Twelve months later, having received additional training via online classes, our next generation of festival artists will have the opportunity to sell their work alongside fellow Festival Incubator Interns at the Art Worth Festival. Highlights of their participation in this second festival include: display of work in the Incubator Artists’ Tent; plus, personal consultations on financial planning and the art fair application process.These second show interns will also be eligible for our Incubator Jury Award, a prize for the strongest body of work among that year’s class of Festival Artist Incubator Interns.The Festival Artist Incubator Initiative is centered around the Art Worth Festival, a Celebration of Fabulous Art & Glorious Music; the next edition of which will take place Friday October 23 to Sunday October 25, 2026, on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to showcasing the visual arts through the exhibition of work by selected artists and live demonstrations, the Art Worth Festival offers performances of Classical Music, including daily appearances by The Fort Worth Opera.The Art Worth Festival’s Incubator Internship is intended to be a robust mentoring program designed to help create the next generation of Art Festival Professionals. Our goal is to give this next generation of Artists the foundation they need to begin their art show careers.Program Requirements: open to any artist in Texas and beyond, whose work is deemed by our jurors as promising and professional, and:Has not participated in a major juried art festival; is 18 years of age or older (or provides a waiver from parent or guardian); college is not required.If not a local resident, one must be willing to travel to Fort Worth and provide their own housing and expenses during the festival from October 22 to October 25, 2026.No more than six interns will be selected this year.2026 APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

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