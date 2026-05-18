Jurors Announced for Fort Worth's 2026 Art Worth Festival

Art Worth Festival at Clearfork A young art enthusiast learns the finer points of sculpting from Kat Warwick Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth Texas, October 25 to 27, 2024

Fort Worth’s fall festival announces Jury to select artists for the fifth-annual Art Worth Festival

Art Worth features up to 100 exhibiting artists selected through a rigorous jury process, from among many hundreds of applications.” — Greg Belz, CEO Art Worth Festival

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth’s fall festival of fine-art and fine-craft has announced the members of the Jury who will score artists’ applications for the fifth-annual Art Worth Festival, to be held on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 23, 24, and 25, 2026.“This year’s Art Worth jury includes representatives from two of the nation’s top art festivals: the Saint Louis Art Fair and Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show, the longest running art fair in the country,“ said Greg Belz, Executive Director of ArtWorks Foundation, which produces the three-day festival, “our 2026 jury panel also includes three members who are truly beloved within the art festival world, and Fort Worth.” Those serving the Art Worth Festival’s 2026 Jury include:Christopher Buonomo, both a nationally renowned artist, and Managing Director of the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. Chis maintains the traditions of one of America’s leading art experiences, Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. Now celebrating its 99th year, Rittenhouse Square is the oldest outdoor art festival in the nation. The exhibitions were launched in 1928 by students at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, who were inspired by the street art exhibits they encountered in Paris. Just as in 1928, the show’s staff and board are completely comprised of artists, and its patrons encounter work from “the most modern of the modernists to the most conservative of the conservatists.”Megan Zaranek is the Associate Director of the Saint Louis Art Fair, where she oversees operations for one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. With more than a decade of experience in event production, logistics, and large-scale festival management, Megan is passionate about creating engaging, high-quality experiences that connect artists and communities.In 2024, Megan joined the Saint Louis Art Fair as Associate Director. In her current role, she is dedicated to enhancing the experience for artists, patrons, sponsors, and community partners alike while helping the fair continue to thrive as a cornerstone cultural event in the St. Louis region.Amy Flynn, Artist: Recently retired from the world of art festivals, Amy has been an artist since she first picked up a crayon in her chubby little fist—and her mother, were she still with us – would happily inform you that Amy always stayed within the lines. She received a BS in illustration from San Jose State in 1982, convinced that she would be a Caldecott Award-winning illustrator. Instead, she went to work for Hallmark, Current, American Greetings, and several children’s book publishers and gift manufacturers. But she always felt happiest working with her hands, trying a dizzying variety of art and craft mediums until she either mastered them or grew bored.In 2008, while still freelancing as an illustrator, the economy tanked and she started creating the work that would define her—Fobots, short for Found Object Robots--and she discovered that she was far happier making robots than she had ever been as an illustrator. She and her ever supportive husband Phil traveled to shows for 16 years before retiring in 2025. PS—she no longer colors within the lines.Pamela Summers, Artist. One of Fort Worth’s leading and most beloved artists, Pam is predominantly a ceramic artist. Her original designs have been exhibited throughout the Southwest. She attended the Pretoria Art School at the College for Advanced Technology in Pretoria, South Africa, and The University of Texas at Arlington where she focused on ceramics and sculpture. She has created major public art installations in North Texas communities including, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grand Prairie. Along with her late husband, glass artist Raymond Rains, Pam also founded Cliff House Studio and Gallery in Fort Worth, Texas.Thomas Lake, Fort Worth Volunteer. Thomas is a long serving volunteer with Fort Worth’s MainStreet Arts Festival; fifteen years ago he joined the Event Management Team, in Artist Resources. Thomas personally takes care of 31 artists each year, and has garnered extensive knowledge about the genre and the artists who make it special. Thomas has been kind enough to lend his experience to the Art Worth Festival since its inception. His well trained eye – and his native’s appreciation for what Fort Worth likes – make Thomas an especially valuable addition to our jury for 2026.These five jurors will determine which artists are invited to exhibit at the Art Worth Festival, “The festival receives applications from artists all over the country,” said festival director Greg Belz, adding “the integrity of our jury process, along with the discernment of collectors who live in the Fort Worth area, will ultimately determine the festival’s success in achieving our goal of joining the ranks of the nation’s top-level shows.”The identities of artists being judged are not disclosed to the jury, who will evaluate all disciplines, scoring each from 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest score. Jurors will look for ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE: the quality, design and overall impression of original hand-crafted work created by the artist. The jury’s selections will be announced in mid-June.The Art Worth Festival also features live demonstrations of art disciplines, providing a unique opportunity for visitor interaction with art and artists. The Art Worth Festival will take place Friday October 23, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; Saturday October 24, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm; Sunday October 25, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, Edwards Ranch Road at Monahans Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Free parking is offered at the center, and an extensive selection of cafes and restaurants are adjacent to the festival grounds.The Art Worth Festival is presented by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit focused on helping artists grow, in the scope of their business and the excellence of their work, through programs including exhibitions and education initiatives. ArtWorks Foundation also awards scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft and is working to establish a regional center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas. For more, visit artworthfest.org or artworks.foundation.

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