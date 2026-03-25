ART WORTH FESTIVAL ISSUES CALL FOR ARTISTS

Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth Texas, October 23 to 25, 2026 Texas Artist, Kat Warwick Demonstrates Sculpting in Stone Crowds at Clearfork for Art Worth Festival in Fort Worth Texas

FORT WORTH’S FALL ART FESTIVAL ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO SHOW AT CLEARFORK IN FIFTH ANNUAL ART WORTH FESTIVAL, OCTOBER 23, 24 & 25, 2026

The Art Worth Festival aims to present work of a caliber equal to the level of the nation's top art fairs.” — Greg Belz, CEO Art Worth Festival

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Worth Festival is inviting Artists to submit applications to exhibit at this year’s event, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 23, 24 & 25.The Art Worth Festival, a celebration of visual arts and classical music, has opened its online portal on Zapplication.org to accept applications from Artists interested in exhibiting their work at the Art Worth Festival’s 2026 edition. Entrants will be evaluated by a panel of five arts professionals; applicants should exemplify superlative levels of talent and skill.The Art Worth Festival seeks artists working in myriad mediums, including glass, metal, wood, clay, and fiber in 3-D mediums, and 2-D media, such as painting, drawing, print-making, and photography.Up to one-hundred Artists will be invited to participate in this year’s event. The Art Worth Festival’s 2025 edition featured 86 Artists, from 19 states, including many outstanding entrants from Texas.The Art Worth Festival’s application portal may be accessed at < https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=14014 >. Applications to exhibit at the Art Worth Festival are open through June 14, 2026; successful entrants will be notified June 30, 2026.The Art Worth Festival aims to present work of a caliber equal to the level of the nation's top art fairs, such as Denver’s Cherry Creek; Clayton Mo’s St. Louis Art Fair; Miami’s Coconut Grove Arts Festival; and, Fort Worth’s Main Street. The Art Worth Festival’s jury for the 2026 will include directors from shows of similar stature, as well as artists, and gallery or museum directors; the five jurors overseeing the 2026 selection process will be announced soon.In addition to the displays of artists who jury into the exhibition, the Art Worth Festival also features continuous demonstrations of art disciplines such as glassblowing, metalsmithing, woodturning, and more; this is aimed at increasing public understanding of the skills and talents involved in creating art.The three-day event also showcases Classical Music, with performances by area ensembles ranging from schools, to community orchestras, to professional companies, such as The Fort Worth Opera. The Shops at Clearfork feature a dozen restaurants offering a wide array of dining options; Libations and light fare will also be available on the lawn, thanks to Clearfork’s CRÚ Food & Wine Bar.The fifth annual edition of the Art Worth Festival will take place Friday, October 23 (10am to 6pm), Saturday, October 24 (10am to 5pm); Sunday, October 25 (11am to 4pm).The Art Worth Festival is produced by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit dedicated to helping artists grow, in the scope of their business as well as the excellence of their work, through programs including exhibition and education initiatives. Art Works Foundation also awards scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft, and is working toward establishing a regional center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas.The Art Worth Festival is presented in concert with Classical Music Station WRR 101.1FM, KERA TV & FM, 360 West Magazine, Artsy Scoop Magazine, LKCM Media Group’s Hank FM & The Ranch FM, and the Fort Worth Opera.Fort Worth’s fall celebration of the visual arts and classical music is Free and open to the public, and parking garages in The Shops at Clearfork are Free, as well.

Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.