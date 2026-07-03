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No School Division Losses in The Third Quarter

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2026

There were no reported school division losses of public money during the third quarter (March 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026) of the 2025-26 school division fiscal year. 

The Ministry of Education has tabled a nil report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

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No School Division Losses in The Third Quarter

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