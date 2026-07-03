No School Division Losses in The Third Quarter
CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2026
There were no reported school division losses of public money during the third quarter (March 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026) of the 2025-26 school division fiscal year.
The Ministry of Education has tabled a nil report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
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