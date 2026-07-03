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water use update

The water pressure within our system is beginning to recover. As a result, the pressure within residential systems will gradually increase, which may result in cloudy water. If the water from your indoor faucet is cloudy, please run it until clear before using. There is no need to boil before use. The outdoor water ban remains in effect until further notice. Thank you for your continued cooperation.

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water use update

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