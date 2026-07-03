View unofficial results from the 2026 Primary Election.

Results will remain unofficial until the canvass is complete and the election is certified.

View unofficial results here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Delta/126609/

For additional election information, visit the Delta County Elections page at https://deltacountyco.gov/325/Elections ElectionSummary or contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 970-874-2150.

Thank you to Delta County voters, election judges, and Clerk and Recorder staff for their work throughout the election process.