This is a message from the Town of Westerly:

Effective immediately, the Town of Westerly is enacting an emergency water ban prohibiting the use of all residential outdoor water use. This action is a result of recent drought conditions combined with increased water use due to the extreme heat. Prohibited activities include the watering of lawns, filling of pools, and washing of vehicles, homes or decks. The Town is asking all residents and visitors for their cooperation in this effort to restore critical water levels within our system. Town staff will be monitoring all areas of Town to identify any violations of this ban. Those found to be in violation will be subject to penalties and fines. This ban will be in effect until further notice, and updates will be available on the Town of Westerly facebook page, website, and through the newsflash notification system. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.