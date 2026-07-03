Đurić Confers with Peter Sørensen in Brussels

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today in Brussels with the European Union Special Representative for the Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue, Peter Sørensen, to discuss the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and developments in the region.

Minister Đurić stressed that Belgrade remains firmly committed to the dialogue with Pristina and expressed hope that conditions would soon be in place for the resumption of the high-level dialogue, despite the prolonged political instability in Pristina.

He stated that the continuation of the dialogue should focus, above all, on the full implementation of the agreements already reached, recalling that the Community of Serb-majority Municipalities has yet to be established due to Pristina's obstruction and its failure to fulfil this obligation under the Brussels Agreement.

Minister Đurić underscored that Serbia's position remains unequivocal: the establishment of the Association/Community of Serb-majority Municipalities continues to be a priority and represents the key framework for strengthening the institutional capacities of the Serbian community and safeguarding its collective rights in Kosovo and Metohija.

The Minister reiterated that Belgrade remains a constructive partner in the dialogue.