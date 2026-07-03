CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa Winner

Dylan Medler CrowdStrike Belgium Dylan Medler CrowdStrike Belgium 2 Dylan Medler CrowdStrike Belgium 3

American race car driver, Dylan Medler, achieved a career-defining victory at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American race car driver Dylan Medler achieved a career-defining victory at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, winning the highly competitive Silver Cup class at the prestigious 2026 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.Winning in Spa is a major career-defining achievement for any professional driver. It instantly elevates a driver’s status, proving their elite stamina, race-craft, and adaptability in treacherous Ardennes weather at one of the world's most daunting circuits.Driving the No. 45 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo, Medler and his co-drivers Alessandro Balzan, Rafael Duran, and David Perel triumphed after an intense, full 24-hour battle on the iconic Belgian circuit.While Le Mans is the pinnacle for prototypes and mixed-class racing, Spa is widely regarded as the most competitive and prestigious all-GT3 race on Earth.Every year, the world’s top teams, manufacturers, and drivers descend on the Ardennes, knowing that speed alone is never enough. The brutal 7-kilometer rollercoaster, unpredictable weather, and around-the-clock pace mean strategy, consistency, and endurance all count equally. There’s nowhere to hide at Spa, every lap, every pit stop, every move can decide the outcome. Win here, and you do not just take a trophy, you take your place in history, you claim a legacy.Medler commented after the race: “I am grateful to Rinaldi Racing. They are an awesome team that delivered a perfect car and executed flawlessly the entire race. I am equally grateful to my teammates. We had to fight for 24 hours and we won. I am very happy.”Follow Dylan on Instagram (@dylan.medler)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.