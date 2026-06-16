Dylan Medler wins at Le Mans

Medler wins at Le Mans

This past weekend, American race car driver Dylan Medler competed in the Ferrari Challenge races at Le Mans and took overall victory in race 2.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, American race car driver Dylan Medler competed in the Ferrari Challenge races at Le Mans and took overall victory in race 2. The Ferrari Challenge races at Le Mans saw great competitive racing at the world’s most iconic racetrack.Medler led in race 1 until a puncture forced him to retire during the very last lap of the race.The tens of thousands of fans were treated to top level wheel to wheel racing around the famed Le Mans circuit during two exciting Ferrari Challenge races.In 2022, Medler raced for his first time in Ferrari Challenge and won his first race in the Pirelli AM category in Sonoma, California. Since then, Medler has won many races in Ferrari Challenge Europe and North America, winning the North American Trofeo Pirelli Championship in 2024.During 2025, Medler moved to the top level of professional GT3 racing. He has raced in the Asian Le Mans series and is currently competing in the Italian GT Endurance Championship and the European GT World Challenge Endurance Championship.Medler and his co-driver, Alessandro Balzan, are currently leading the Italian GT Endurance Championship after a sensational win in at the season opener in Misano.Medler commented after an exciting weekend in Le Mans: “I love returning to Ferrari Challenge: it brings back so many wonderful memories. This is where I started my career and fell in love with racing. The competition is great, and the camaraderie in the paddock is one of a kind. Being on the podium in Le Mans is very special and I will be back to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future.”Follow Dylan on Instagram (@dylan.medler)

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