American Race Car Driver Dylan Medler preparing for possible 2027 DTM entry

Dylan Medler 2026

American race car driver, Dylan Medler, is preparing for a possible 2027 DTM entry.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American race car driver, Dylan Medler, is preparing to join former Formula 1 drivers, multiple world champions, and top GT racing talent for a possible 2027 DTM entry.DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) is a professional racing series, which has been running for over 40 years and is considered Germany’s premier touring car championship, and one of the world’s most prestigious touring car championships. It features factory supported teams, elite international drivers, and GT3 spec machinery from top manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes AMG, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Ford, McLaren, and Aston Martin.Medler, the 2025 Ferrari Challenge Champion, has moved to the top level of professional GT racing in 2026. He is the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa Silver Cup Champion, after a career defining victory at the legendary Circuit Spa Francorchamps. Earlier in the season, Medler and his co-driver, friend and coach, Alessandro Balzan, won the season opener of the Italian GT Endurance Championship in Misano in the PRO Class. He is currently competing full time in the Italian GT Endurance Championship and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Championship.The DTM involves competing in sprint format races with no driver changes, making it a pure driver vs driver series.Follow Dylan on Instagram (@dylan.medler)

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