Pre-Orders Open July 17: Vampirella 'Temptation' Statue

Real Elite Masterline Vampirella Vampirella "Temptation" Pose 01 Pose 02 Size Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Vampirella ". Pre-orders July 17, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order of Vampirella "Temptation" from "Vampirella," joining the Real Elite Masterline series.A visitor from the planet Drakulon with powers reminiscent of a vampire, Vampirella has remained one of horror comics' most recognizable heroines since her debut in 1969. This 1/3 scale statue is inspired by the many cover illustrations created throughout the character's history and has been designed around the theme of "Temptation."The statue features a floating pose that emphasizes Vampirella's supernatural presence, paired with a downward gaze that balances compassion and menace. Her blood-like costume and flowing effects are finished with gradients transitioning from vivid crimson to deep black, while her skin is painted with subtle translucent tones that reveal delicate veins beneath the surface. Two swappable arm sets with different hand positions and effect parts provide additional display options.The custom themed base incorporates layered skulls, circling bats, and black blood effects, with a V-shaped composition that reinforces the overall presentation. The Bonus Version also includes an additional swappable head with her chin lowered and a head stand compatible with the swappable arm sets, providing another display option.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Vampirella Vampirella "Temptation" Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,599Edition Size: 600Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/3H: 90 cm W: 61 cm D: 38 cm (Palms Up)H: 100 cm W: 64 cm D: 38 cm (Palms Down)Weight: Approx. 13.83 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Vampirella Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Chin Raised)・Two (2) Swappable Arm Sets (Palms Up, Palms Down)・One (1) Swappable Head (Chin Lowered) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:“VAMPIRELLA” is a registered trademark of, and all logos, characters, their distinctive likenesses, names and related elements are trademarks of, Dynamite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. “Dynamite” and “Dynamite Entertainment” are, and the “DE Logo” is ™ and ©, Dynamite Entertainment. All rights reserved.For more details, visit our online store

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