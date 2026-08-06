Pre-Orders Open August 6: Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Statue

Real Elite Masterline Supergirl (Comics) Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Front Back Size Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow. Pre-orders August 6, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order of Supergirl from "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," joining the Real Elite Masterline series.Based on the comic that inspired the second film in the new DC Universe, this 1/4 scale statue depicts Supergirl as portrayed by writer Tom King's interpretation of Kara Zor-El. The design incorporates scenes from the planets she visits throughout her journey, bringing together key visual elements from the story into a single display.Supergirl's floating pose combines the delicate, dramatic artistry of Bilquis Evely with the realistic sculpting approach of the Real Elite Masterline series. The result presents a distinctive interpretation that differs from both the original comic and its live-action adaptation.The specially designed base draws inspiration from various cover illustrations, incorporating Ruthye, drifting clouds of galactic gas, and alien plant life. Color design influenced by Matheus Lopes further reflects the atmosphere of the original comic.The Bonus Version includes an additional smiling head with closed lips and a Head Stand for exhibiting the alternate portrait.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Supergirl (Comics) Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: 1,599Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/4H: 63 cm W: 44 cm D: 35 cmWeight: Approx. 27.47 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Standard)・One (1) Swappable Head (Smiling) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:SUPERGIRL and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.