Pre-Orders Open August 4: Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Statue

Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Front Size Bonus Part Brachiosaurus and John Hammond

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus. Pre-orders August 4, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order of Brachiosaurus from "Jurassic Park," joining the Legacy Museum Collection.Based on the landmark film that brought dinosaurs to the screen through groundbreaking visual effects, this 1/15 scale statue recreates the Brachiosaurus from the memorable scene in which Dr. Grant and his companions first encounter a living dinosaur on Isla Nublar. Standing approximately 128 cm tall, the statue faithfully captures the creature's immense presence and distinctive appearance.The pose is inspired by the Brachiosaurus's movements in the film, with careful attention paid to its characteristic silhouette, domed skull, textured skin, and powerfully developed forelegs. The sculpt and paintwork are based on extensive study of the film and reference materials to accurately reflect the individual seen in the scene.The specially designed base is inspired by the prehistoric landscape surrounding the Brachiosaurus, incorporating artificial foliage and grass to complement the display.The Bonus Version also includes a same-scale John Hammond figure, whose warm smile, signature cane, and distinctive hat have been faithfully recreated to further emphasize the scale of the dinosaur.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park (Film) Brachiosaurus Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,899Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/15H: 128 cm W: 121 cm D: 50 cmWeight: Approx. 34.15 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Jurassic Park Themed Base・One (1) Tree Foliage Piece (For Feeding / Spare)・John Hamond [BONUS PART]Copyright: © UCS LLC and AmblinFor more details, visit our online store

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