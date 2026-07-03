MediaScience Study Finds AI-Generated Coca-Cola Commercial Matches Original Ad in Consumer Impact

Results of the comparison between the 'real' Coke ad and the MediaScience AI-generated Coke ad demonstrate no signifiant difference between the two ads

MediaPET.ai creates historically inspired Independence Day commercial that performs on par with Coca-Cola's national campaign

Our findings demonstrate that AI has reached a point where it can produce advertising capable of standing alongside work from one of the world's most iconic brands.” — Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder MediaScience

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaScience , a leader in advertising research and consumer neuroscience, today announced the results of a new advertising effectiveness study showing that an AI-generated Coca-Cola commercial created using the company's proprietary MediaPET.ai platform performed statistically on par with Coca-Cola's original Independence Day advertisement.The study evaluated consumers' responses to summer advertising from five leading soft drink brands. Participants were randomly assigned to one of two test cells. One group viewed Coca-Cola's official Independence Day commercial—a slice-of-America celebration centered around a patriotic choir—while the second group viewed a completely original AI-generated commercial produced by MediaScience.Rather than recreating Coca-Cola's advertisement, MediaScience developed a new creative concept inspired by the nation's founding. The commercial dramatizes the drafting of the Declaration of Independence inside Independence Hall, culminating in the iconic phrase "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness," and connecting America's pursuit of happiness with Coca-Cola's long-standing brand association with happiness.Despite taking dramatically different creative approaches, the two advertisements delivered no statistically significant difference on overall advertising effectiveness measures, demonstrating that AI-generated creative can achieve the same level of consumer impact as a major national brand campaign."This wasn't about copying a commercial—it was about testing whether AI could create an entirely different creative idea that resonates just as effectively," said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO of MediaScience. "Our findings demonstrate that AI has reached a point where it can produce advertising capable of standing alongside work from one of the world's most iconic brands."The AI commercial was created entirely using MediaPET.ai, MediaScience's proprietary AI advertising platform. The platform combines multiple best-in-class generative AI technologies with MediaScience's advertising expertise to produce broadcast-quality commercials from concept through final production.A copy of the MediaScience-created ad can be seen at:The study adds to growing evidence that advances in generative AI are rapidly narrowing the gap between traditionally produced advertising and AI-created campaigns, while offering marketers dramatically faster production times and significantly lower production costs."Our goal was not simply to create a beautiful commercial," added Varan. "It was to determine whether AI could deliver advertising that works. The answer, based on this study, is yes."

MediaScience's AI-generated ad for Coca-Cola playfully reimagining Coke's influence in the drafting of the Declaration of Independence.

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