Admity.ai Launches AI-Powered Platform Enabling Students to Apply to Multiple Universities with One Click

Admity.ai website

U.S.-based company transforms global admissions with free, all-in-one solution for international students

Admity.ai simplifies the complex admissions journey - particularly for international students—bringing everything into one place to explore, compare, and apply to universities in minutes, for free.” — Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder Admity.ai

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Admity.ai, a U.S.-based education technology company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered admissions platform designed to simplify how students apply to universities worldwide. The platform enables students to apply to multiple universities with a single click, eliminating the need to navigate and complete separate applications across individual university websites.Built on years of experience manually placing international students into universities, Admity.ai marks a significant evolution toward a faster, smarter, and more accessible admissions process powered by artificial intelligence.“At Admity.ai, we’ve seen firsthand how complex and fragmented the admissions process can be—especially for international students,” said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder of Admity.ai. “Our platform brings everything into one place. Students can now explore, compare, and apply to multiple universities in minutes, completely free.”Addressing Real Challenges Faced by International StudentsAdmity.ai goes beyond traditional search platforms by solving critical, real-world problems students encounter throughout their academic journey—particularly those already in the United States. The platform provides support for:• University transfers• Reinstatement after status complications• B1/B2 to F1 visa status changes• Day 1 CPT program discovery and guidanceThis comprehensive approach positions Admity.ai as more than just an application tool—it is a full-service platform for academic and immigration-related planning.One Platform, Unlimited OpportunityAdmity.ai gives students access to 1,000+ universities across five major study destinations: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. The platform allows users to filter and compare schools based on budget, major, and location—while also surfacing scholarship opportunities of up to $40,000.Key features include:• One-click applications to multiple universities• AI-powered school matching and recommendations• Scholarship discovery and cost transparency• Advanced filters by budget, major, and location• Centralized application managementUnlike traditional models that funnel students toward limited options, Admity.ai empowers students with choice and transparency.Completely Free for StudentsAdmity.ai is offered at no cost to students, removing financial barriers commonly associated with application fees, consultants, and fragmented advisory services. By centralizing the process, the platform helps students save both time and money.Built in the U.S., Designed for Global TrustAs a U.S.-based company, Admity.ai emphasizes reliability, compliance, and trust—key factors for international students navigating complex educational and immigration systems. The platform combines deep industry expertise with advanced AI to deliver a modern admissions experience.About Admity.aiAdmity.ai is a U.S.-based AI-powered platform that simplifies global university admissions. By enabling one-click applications to multiple universities and offering tools for transfers, scholarships, and status-related academic planning, Admity.ai helps students access higher education opportunities across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany.For more information, visit www.admity.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.