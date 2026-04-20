MediaPET.ai launches industry-first Conversational AI agent for video creation

MediaPET revolutionizes AI video

With the new version 2.1, you can now talk to your own personal video editor

Most AI video creation platforms still think like Adobe Premiere. We built something entirely different—you just talk, and your video comes to life.” — Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder Admity.ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaPET.ai today announced the launch of Version 2.1 of its video creation platform, introducing a conversational AI agent designed to support video production through natural language interaction.The update reflects broader industry trends toward automation and accessibility in content creation, particularly as demand for video continues to grow across marketing and digital platforms. MediaPET 2.1 enables users to generate, edit, and refine video content by describing desired outcomes, rather than relying on traditional editing interfaces.The platform’s conversational interface allows for direction of multiple stages of the production process, including concept development, scripting, and editing. The system is designed to interpret user intent, maintain context across a project, and apply changes at a project-wide level.“Many existing tools are still based on legacy editing paradigms,” said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO of MediaPET.ai. “This release reflects a shift toward more intuitive, conversation-based interaction with video production systems.”According to the company, the redesign of the platform was informed by user behavior, including a high proportion of mobile-based content creation. The updated system is structured to support mobile-first workflows and reduce reliance on complex editing timelines.Expanding access to video productionMediaPET 2.1 is intended to broaden access to video creation tools for a wider range of users, including small businesses and independent marketers. The platform builds on earlier research indicating that AI-generated advertising content can achieve comparable viewer impact to professionally produced campaigns under certain conditions.The release introduces an agent-based system capable of executing high-level creative instructions, such as modifying tone or visual elements across an entire video, rather than requiring manual, clip-by-clip editing.Background and developmentMediaPET was developed by MediaScience, a research organization focused on media innovation. MediaScience originated as an innovation lab within Disney and now collaborates with major television networks and digital platforms to evaluate emerging technologies and advertising effectiveness.The MediaPET platform was initially created to address challenges in testing advertising effectiveness during early-stage development. Its capabilities have since expanded into broader applications in video creation and editing.MediaPET 2.1 is currently available via subscriptions starting at $9.99.A product demonstration is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUzAWkNgvyQ For additional information, visit MediaPET.ai.Media Contact:support@mediapet.ai

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