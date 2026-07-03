ASP CID INVESTIGATING CENTERVILLE DISTURBANCE

July 2, 2026

CENTERVILLE, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has asked Arkansas State Police (ASP) to investigate a disturbance and shooting that occurred on July 2, 2026.

At approximately 6 a.m., YCSO deputies and emergency medical services were called to a home in the 10000 block of Prairie Lane in Centerville. During the incident, a 29-year-old at the home reportedly became combative with paramedics. During the disturbance, a paramedic fired a weapon, striking the man.

He was transported to Dardanelle Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was seriously injured during the incident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, ASP Criminal Investigation Division special agents will present their findings to the Yell County Prosecuting Attorney, who will determine how to proceed.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information will be released at this time.