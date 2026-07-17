ALETA CENTRAL GRADUATES BASIC POLICE TRAINING CLASS 2026-B

July 17, 2026

BENTON, Ark. — The Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (ADLEST) celebrated the graduation of Basic Police Training Class 2026-B at the Central campus of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA).

Twenty-two cadets, representing 15 law enforcement agencies, successfully completed the academy after weeks of challenging academic, physical, and practical instruction designed to prepare them for the demands of a career in law enforcement.

Training included criminal law, constitutional policing, officer safety, defensive tactics, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, investigations, crisis intervention, communication skills, and scenario-based exercises that emphasize sound judgment and professionalism.

“The graduates of Class 2026-B have demonstrated the perseverance and dedication required to serve the citizens of Arkansas,” said Jason Lawrence, Deputy Director of Training. “The academy provides the foundation, but learning never stops. We challenge every graduate to continue growing, lead by example, and uphold the trust placed in them by the communities they serve.”

Special recognition and awards were presented to the cadets who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

Academics:

1. Ignacia Madrigal, UAMS DPS

2. Brian Hawkins, Lonoke Co. SO

3. Leah Smith, Pulaski Tech. College

Physical Fitness:

1. Joshua Robinson, Alexander PD

2. John Hawkins, Faulkner Co. SO

3. Landon Vanderpool, Faulkner Co. SO

Firearms:

1. Craig Pope, Conway PD

2. Robert Forster, Benton PD

3. John Hawkins, Faulkner Co. SO

Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course (EVOC):

1. John Hawkins, Faulkner Co. SO

2. Briana Mackey, Bryant PD

3. John Smith, Perry Co. SO

The graduates and their agencies are as follows:

Joshua Robinson, Alexander PD – Class Leader

Santrice Kearney, Jefferson Co. SO – Assistant Class Leader

John Hawkins, Faulkner Co. SO – Squad A Leader

Landon Vanderpool, Faulkner Co. SO

James Lee, Shorter College PD

Ignacio Madrigal, UAMS Medical Science DPS

Eric Pace, Jacksonville PD

Laney Wallace, Malvern PD – Squad B Leader

Robert Forster, Benton PD

Kadin Spinks, Morrilton PD

Thomas Hall, Faulkner Co. SO

Brian Hawkins, Lonoke Co. SO

Briana Mackey, Bryant PD – Squad C Leader

Clark Ussery, Faulkner Co. SO

Chandler Edwards, Cabot PD

John Smith, Perry Co. SO

Colton Standridge, Faulkner Co. SO

Regina Nelson, Bryant PD – Squad D Leader

Annyah Pettus, Conway PD

Nicholas Thompson, Conway PD

Craig Pope, Conway PD

Leah Smith, Pulaski Co. SO