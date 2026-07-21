OFF-DUTY BATESVILLE OFFICER ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT

July 20, 2026

BATESVILLE, Ark. — The Batesville Police Department (BPD) has asked the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation into an incident involving an off-duty BPD officer that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

BPD officers were at a home on Buckeye Street in Batesville when off-duty BPD officer Miguel Romero, 32, fled the scene in his personal vehicle. Officers pursued Romero for about five miles in the Batesville-Moorefield area before conducting a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) to end the pursuit.

Romero was taken into custody and transported to the Independence County Detention Center before being transferred to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Romero was charged with felony Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Driving While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving.

Romero was placed on administrative leave, and BPD is conducting an independent internal affairs investigation.

ASP will field all media inquiries. No additional information will be released at this time.