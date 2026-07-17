SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MARKED TREE OFFICER’S DEATH

July 17, 2026

MARKED TREE, Ark. — Marked Tree Police Officers and Arkansas State Police Special Agents and Troopers have arrested Kareem Jones, 28, of Marked Tree, in connection with the death of Marked Tree Police Department (MTPD) Officer Trevor Howard.

Jones was taken into custody on Friday, July 17, 2026, and transported to the Poinsett County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of Negligent Homicide, Second Degree Battery, Criminal Mischief, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of June 28, 2026, when a 1991 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Jones was traveling north on Broadway/Highway 14 in Marked Tree. A Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Officer Anthony Johnson, with Officer Howard in the passenger seat, was traveling east on Nathan Street. Jones failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the officers’ vehicle on the passenger side, causing it to overturn.

Officer Howard suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Officer Johnson was injured and treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released.

No other information is being released at this time.