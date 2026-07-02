NEBRASKA, July 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Disaster for Morrill County; Requests Extension for June 8 Damage Assessments

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is taking two key actions to provide relief in the aftermath of a severe storm system that caused damage in central and western Nebraska. Tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flash flooding resulted in widespread destruction to public power, roads, and other infrastructure. One of the most significantly impacted areas was Morrill County.

As a result, Gov. Pillen has declared an emergency for that county, authorizing the use of state resources and funds to be used in the management of the disaster.

Already, the state threshold for requesting a federal disaster for the June 8 storm has been exceeded, however, more time is needed to compile and submit the required damage assessments. Gov. Pillen has requested a 30-day extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If approved, the state will have through Aug. 7 to request a federal disaster declaration for the damage that resulted from that storm system, including the damage in Morrill County.

A copy of the disaster declaration for Morrill County is attached below.

Text version of the Morrill County Disaster Proclamation