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USDA Designates More Nebraska Counties as Disasters; Frees up Loan Assistance to Farmers Impacted by Drought

NEBRASKA, July 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

USDA Designates More Nebraska Counties as Disasters; Frees up Loan Assistance to Farmers Impacted by Drought

 

LINCOLN, NE – The number of Nebraska counties adversely impacted by drought continues to grow. Governor Jim Pillen has announced the approval of two primary counties and 11 contiguous counties that will now be eligible for loan assistance through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“This most recent secretarial disaster designation from Sec. Brooke Rollins will now increase the number of counties that can access to emergency loans. I appreciate Sec. Rollins, her constant attention to the needs of or farmers and ag producers who might require this assistance as a result of the drought impact during this growing season,” said Gov. Pillen.

The counties are listed below:

Primary: Lancaster, Saline

Contiguous: Butler, Cass, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Otoe, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, York

In May, the USDA took similar action for 13 Nebraska counties, which are named here: USDA Loan Assistance Counties.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply. Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with additional information.

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USDA Designates More Nebraska Counties as Disasters; Frees up Loan Assistance to Farmers Impacted by Drought

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