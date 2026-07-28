NEBRASKA, July 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Leads State Trade Delegation to the Philippines

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen led Nebraska’s trade delegation from Japan to the Philippines on Monday, kicking off the second phase of the state’s trade mission to Asia. The mission to the Philippines follows a busy 24 hours in Osaka, Japan where the Governor promoted Nebraska beef, pork, wheat, and low-carbon energy production.

“I am thankful to have Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and businesses joining me on this strategic mission to Asia,” said Gov. Pillen. “They’ve been incredible advocates for Nebraska. In both Japan and the Philippines, companies have shown tremendous interest in purchasing more of the food, fuel, and energy we produce.”

On Sunday evening in Japan, Gov. Pillen and the Nebraska delegation met with Marudai, a key buyer of Nebraska beef and pork, to thank the company for being a longstanding, loyal customer. On Monday morning, Nebraska’s trade team met with the Japanese office of the U.S. Meat Export Federation to confer about promotional strategies. The Governor and Nebraska Wheat Board Vice Chair Mary Eisenzimmer then toured Kinki Flour Milling Company on to discuss opportunities to grow Nebraska wheat exports to Japan.

The second leg of the trade mission began on Tuesday morning in the Philippines, as Gov. Pillen and State Senator Rita Sanders met with U.S. Ambassador Lee Lipton to gain insights on the Philippine economy. Nebraska’s delegation then met with leaders of Gardenia Bakery, the largest breadmaking company in the Philippines, to promote Nebraska wheat. The Philippines purchased an average of $783 million of U.S. wheat per year from 2021-2025, ranking as the #2 export market for American wheat.

“It’s always great to connect with customers in person to tell the story of the wheat we grow in Nebraska,” said Eisenzimmer. “Nebraska’s wheat farmers take great pride in what we do. Being able to share this pride during face-to-face meetings is a wonderful way to build relationships that are key to the profitability of Nebraska wheat production.”

Participation in an ethanol promotion roundtable was a highlight of Tuesday’s trade activities in Manila. State leaders highlighted the Nebraska’s ability to help Filipino companies meet the country’s E10 fuel mandate and move toward adoption of E20 fuel. The Philippines relies on imports to meet about 50% of the annual demand for fuel ethanol, and U.S. ethanol enjoys tariff-free access to the Philippines market.

“The Philippines has tremendous need to import ethanol, and Nebraska is well positioned to supply it,” said John Krohn of the Nebraska Corn Board. “More than a third of the corn grown in Nebraska goes into the ethanol production. By expanding markets for corn ethanol, and for byproducts like dried distillers grains, we’re helping to create tremendous opportunities for Nebraska’s farmers.”

“One of the takeaways I’ve had from today was that the products that we provide, not just from the United States, but specifically Nebraska, are sought after,” said DJ Eihusen, president of Chief Industries. “They’re viewed as high quality products.”

Tuesday’s full slate of activities also included a visit to Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place of more than 17,000 U.S. and Allied service members. Gov. Pillen laid a wreath to honor U.S. servicemen buried at the cemetery, most of whom lost their lives in combat during World War II. After fighting as allies in the Second World War, the U.S. and the Philippines entered into a formal military alliance. This year marks 75 years since the two countries signed their Mutual Defense Treaty.

“We enjoy freedoms as Americans because so many brave soldiers have willingly risked their lives to defend them,” said Gov. Pillen. “It was deeply moving to honor the American servicemen who are buried in Manila. We will never forget the sacrifices they made while fighting for our country in the Pacific.”

Sen. Sanders said being in the Philippines held special meaning for her.

“My heart belongs to the Philippines and what an amazing country! It’s a developing country and that’s exactly where we want to be to start trade with them early on,” she added. “The Governor’s doing a great job and everyone that’s been here that we’ve crossed paths with today is excited to do business with Nebraska.”

The state trade mission will wrap up on Wednesday. The final day’s schedule includes a meeting with San Miguel Corporation, owner of some of the largest food brands in the Philippines. Gov. Pillen will also meet with the Philippines Department of Energy and attend a luncheon with the Philippine Association of Meat Processors. Additionally, the Governor will represent Nebraska at the World Food Expo, the largest food trade show in the Philippines.

Gov. Pillen and delegation members meet with U.S. Meat Export Federation representatives in Japan

Gov. Pillen and delegation members at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Wreath laid by Gov. Pillen at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Gov. Pillen visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Sen. Sanders, DJ Eihusen and Gov. Pillen during interview call with Nebraska media